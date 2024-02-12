Dubai: Car damaged by heavy rains? Now, get police certificate online

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate. Instead, they can simply send a photo of the damaged vehicle.

The application for the certificate has long been available on the Dubai Police app and website, but motorists were required to bring their vehicles to the nearest police station for inspection to verify the cause of damage.

Brigadier Mansour Al Qargaoui, director of the General Department for Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, announced on Monday the application can be completed all online.

He said: "Today, with the service being automated, customers no longer need to bring their vehicles to the police station. They simply have to visit the Dubai Police website, apply for the certificate package service, choose the 'To Whom It May Concern' service for natural disasters, attach photos of their damaged vehicle, and within one to two business days, they will receive the certificate electronically for a fee of Dh95."

Abu Dhabi residents can report rain damage to their vehicles and obtain certificates by visiting police traffic departments in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

