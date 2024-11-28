Dubai: Burj Khalifa to get new lighting system ahead of National Day celebrations

The iconic Burj Khalifa will have a brand new lighting system, and is set to sparkle over Dubai's skies during the UAE's National Day celebrations.

The 829.8-metre towering structure, the tallest building in the world, has been fitted with dynamic RGBW lighting system, integrating cutting-edge technology with the building's architectural artistry, Emaar Properties said on Thursday.

The new system will debut during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 1. The Burj Khalifa is heading towards a landmark and is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary on January 4, 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The process of installing the new system was carefully coordinated, with a six-month mock-up testing to ensure seamless integration. The upgraded system features dynamic RGBW technology, replacing static lights with colour-changing, addressable fixtures to create complex lighting effects.

Recently, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson — known globally as MrBeast — accomplished a breathtaking feat by climbing the iconic tower.