Dubai: Brokerage firm licence revoked by UAE securities authority

Financial authorities in the UAE have decided to revoke the licence of a brokerage firm which is located in Dubai, it said in a notice on Thursday.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has said that the licence of Onepro International Brokerage DMCC has been revoked and that the firm will be struck off the register of brokerage firms.

The SCA has called upon the company's clients to submit their applications to the authority within three months from the date of this decision if they have been unable to obtain their financial dues. Applicants should attach supporting documents to enforcement@sca.ae.