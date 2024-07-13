Dubai: Bringing reusable bags now becoming a habit among residents

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

More than a month after the ban on all single-use plastic and paper bags across retail outlets in Dubai – and stores not obligated to offer free alternatives – shoppers are now making it a habit to bring their own reusable bags.

“At first, I was apprehensive about switching to reusable bags,” Mohammed Yusuf told Khaleej Times. He was previously a frequent user of single-use bags and the ban has compelled him to change his habit.

He said: “It wasn’t a choice I would have made if the ban did not come in place, but I’ve definitely adapted. From taking them for my daily shopping to using for household tasks, reusable bags have definitely had a positive integration in my everyday life. Reusable bags have also proven cheaper and far more efficient.”

The adoption of eco-friendly bags has become popular among residents. Local supermarket chain Al Maya has seen a 30 to 40 per cent increase in sales of their reusable bags following the imposition of ban on single-use bags, noted Kamal Vachani, partner at Al Maya Group.

A financial penalty of Dh200 will be applied for non-compliance with the policy. It will be doubled in case of a repeated offence, with the fine capped at Dh2,000. Authorities have also urged the public to report errant stores to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

High level of awareness

Vachani said: “The immediate response to switch to reusable bags suggests a high level of awareness and readiness amongst the public in embracing environmental-friendly alternatives."

“The UAE has taken great steps for a green environment and we remain committed to promoting sustainable solutions in support of the initiative for a cleaner and greener environment,” he added.

Another major supermarket company, Carrefour, has reportedly witnessed a 13 per cent increase in reusable bag sales this year as compared to figures last year, according to Samar Elmnhrawy, senior vice president of Human Capital and Sustainability at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

She said: “As a leading retailer, we understand our responsibility in reducing plastic use and are dedicated to fostering behavioural change through various programmes and incentives that promote more sustainable choices and lifestyles.”