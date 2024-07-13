Dubai: Bringing reusable bags now becoming a habit among residents

Medical professionals performed life-saving surgeries for kids who accidentally ingested these items
More than a month after the ban on all single-use plastic and paper bags across retail outlets in Dubai – and stores not obligated to offer free alternatives – shoppers are now making it a habit to bring their own reusable bags.
“At first, I was apprehensive about switching to reusable bags,” Mohammed Yusuf told Khaleej Times. He was previously a frequent user of single-use bags and the ban has compelled him to change his habit.
He said: “It wasn’t a choice I would have made if the ban did not come in place, but I’ve definitely adapted. From taking them for my daily shopping to using for household tasks, reusable bags have definitely had a positive integration in my everyday life. Reusable bags have also proven cheaper and far more efficient.”
The adoption of eco-friendly bags has become popular among residents. Local supermarket chain Al Maya has seen a 30 to 40 per cent increase in sales of their reusable bags following the imposition of ban on single-use bags, noted Kamal Vachani, partner at Al Maya Group.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A financial penalty of Dh200 will be applied for non-compliance with the policy. It will be doubled in case of a repeated offence, with the fine capped at Dh2,000. Authorities have also urged the public to report errant stores to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
Vachani said: “The immediate response to switch to reusable bags suggests a high level of awareness and readiness amongst the public in embracing environmental-friendly alternatives."
“The UAE has taken great steps for a green environment and we remain committed to promoting sustainable solutions in support of the initiative for a cleaner and greener environment,” he added.
Another major supermarket company, Carrefour, has reportedly witnessed a 13 per cent increase in reusable bag sales this year as compared to figures last year, according to Samar Elmnhrawy, senior vice president of Human Capital and Sustainability at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.
She said: “As a leading retailer, we understand our responsibility in reducing plastic use and are dedicated to fostering behavioural change through various programmes and incentives that promote more sustainable choices and lifestyles.”
Dubai expat Beth Garner said she has always made a conscious effort to avoid the use of any single-use bag prior to the ban. During spontaneous shopping trips, she would only purchase a plastic bag if she physically couldn’t carry items she bought.
“I have a collection of paper bags that I take with me when I go to shop and it’s so nice to see others without plastic bags,” Garner added.
“Because of the ban, not only did I not have to remember to bring my own reusable bag, I was able to reuse the plastic bags for collecting rubbish around the house. The move on getting rid of all plastic bags has changed by shopping habit, added Siraya Chaudhry.
Another Dubai resident, Shoaib Gill, for his part, said: “From a practical standpoint, the reusable bags are more durable than the previous plastic ones and don’t break when you put more than four pints (almost 2.5 litres) of milk. My wife and I keep them in the back of the car, so,we are always equipped for a random shopping trip. In years prior, we would use six times the number of plastic bags for the same trip and just chuck them in the bin thereafter, which was so damaging – upon reflection – to the environment.”
Carrying reusable bags is also considerably popular amongst the younger generation. Ayah Chaudhry, a teenager, said she is no longer using plastic bags for carrying singular items such as a bottle of water. She now buys and uses reusable bags when shopping.
ALSO READ:
Medical professionals performed life-saving surgeries for kids who accidentally ingested these items
Among the most used services on the platform are those related to licences under land and maritime transport
Once, after treating a local guy for an injury, Sheikh Zayed said 'he is a good doctor'
Companies in the Middle East offer more than double the salaries for key IT roles as compared to some European countries
Almost everything is covered by a comprehensive car insurance policy, including theft, complete loss of the vehicle, fire, natural disasters and vandalism
The court sentenced them to a month in prison and ordered their deportation
Distant Imagery has covered areas like Mirfa coastal lagoon, Al Nouf, Ruwais, Mirfa and Al Hameem for large-scale reforestation
The centre was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum