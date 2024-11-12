Dubai: Biggest-ever cash prize of Dh3 million announced for DSF

This year, UAE residents and visitors stand a chance of winning Dh3 million in cash in a grand raffle at the end of the 30th edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival. This is the biggest ever single cash award being given away at the festival. The prize can be won by shopping at the Dream Dubai website and entering an online draw. The announcement was made at a press conference to announce the full calendar of events of DSF.

Shoppers also stand a chance to win a grand prize of Dh1.5 million and over 20kg of gold as part of a raffle draw by Dubai Gold and Jewelry group. For the first time ever, the tickets to win gold will be available online as well. Other prizes during DSF include daily Dh10,000 cash prize, brand new luxury cars and one million skyward points.

To be held from December 6 to January 12, DSF will have more than 50 concerts and events during the 38-day festival, which authorities promise to be the best ever edition of the festival.

There will be a drone show featuring 1000 drones twice a day as well as daily fireworks. Weekend fireworks will also be there at Hatta.

As a first, the Uncommon X festival will give a desert experience and visitors will be able to enjoy an outdoor cinema and camping experience along with some shopping and stargazing. They can also relax by fire pits and enjoy lighting installations.