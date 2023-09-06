Dubai: Arabian Travel Market 2024 dates revealed

'His teachings are a helpful light': Over 20,000 seekers attend Sadhguru's spiritual event in Dubai
Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will convene its 31st edition at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 6 to 9, 2024, under the theme of "Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship".
With exhibitors from the fields of aviation, accommodation, hospitality, attractions, technology and more, ATM 2024 will explore how innovators in the travel and tourism space are working to attract greater levels of funding to further increase the sector's overall contribution to global GDP.
The 31st edition of ATM will host policymakers, industry leaders and travel professionals from across the Middle East and beyond, encouraging them to forge new relationships, exchange knowledge and identify innovations with the potential to reshape the future of global travel and tourism.
The upcoming show will also highlight how innovators are enhancing customer experiences, driving efficiencies and accelerating progress towards a net-zero future for the industry.
Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director, ATM, said: "The Middle East's travel and tourism sector has demonstrated impressive resilience and growth in recent years, but we must continue to innovate and adapt in order to achieve the industry's long-term goals. Thanks to ATM 2024's theme,'Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship', we have a golden opportunity to showcase expert insights, cutting-edge technologies and commercial opportunities with the potential to completely reshape the sector."
Building on ATM 2023's theme of "Working Towards Net Zero", environmentally responsible travel will represent a key focus during the show's upcoming edition. Informed by the UAE's Year of Sustainability and the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which will take place in Dubai later this year, ATM 2024 will explore how innovation can be leveraged to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by building a greener travel and tourism sector for future generations.
ATM 2024 will empower the global travel and tourism community to harness entrepreneurism, helping to catalyse innovation, increase revenues and maximise sustainability over the long term. With an emphasis on technological innovation, the UAE plans to strengthen its position as an international hub for start-ups – a focus that looks set to benefit entrepreneurs operating in the region's travel and tourism sector. By exploring the ways in which an entrepreneurial mindset can lead to positive change within the industry, ATM 2024 will enable attendees to identify strategies for growth across a range of key industry verticals.
