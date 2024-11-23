Dubai announces UAE National Day break for private schools

Regular classes will resume on Wednesday, December 4, announced KHDA
All private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai will be closed on December 2 and 3 for Eid Al Etihad or UAE National Day.
Regular classes will resume on Wednesday, December 4, announced Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority on Saturday.
Eid Al Etihad marks the unification of seven emirates on December 2, 1971. The country turns 53 this year.
Meanwhile, employees in the public sector as well as private have been granted paid holidays for December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced earlier. When combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, this translates to a four-day break.
The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country's Rulers and leaders — will be held amid the "breathtaking natural landscapes" of Al Ain
