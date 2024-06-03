E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: New floating pedestrian bridge announced as 2 beaches to be revamped

The public beaches will remain partially closed while being developed in a project that is expected to take 18 months to complete

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 12:54 PM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 1:57 PM

A floating bridge will link the two sides of Al Mamzar Beach, it was announced on Monday (June 3). The 200-metre pedestrian bridge will be the first of its kind in Dubai. Authorities in the emirate also announced that Deira will get its first night beach that will be open 24/7.

This programme came as the urban planning committee in Dubai awarded contracts to develop two of its most popular stretches of beaches: Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1. The Dh355-million project will see a 4.3km stretch of Al Mamzar beach and a 1.4km one in Jumeirah 1 developed. They are expected to be completed in 18 months.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

The public beaches will remain partially closed while being developed. Meanwhile, the parts that are open will see safety measures implemented to protect users.


The two beaches will have a total of 11km of bicycle and running tracks, and a 5km walkway that are “surrounded by trees”. They will be dotted with areas for barbecue, fitness activities and children’s games. The revamped beaches will also feature beach rest houses and seasonal event spaces.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Besides 1,400 car parking spots, the beaches will also have an automatic irrigation system to keep them green. Safety deposit boxes, WiFi, electronic screens, beach rescue services and 100 security cameras linked to the central control rooms of Dubai Municipality and police are among the other amnesties.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

The authorities have also announced 50 investment opportunities like water activities leasing, outlets and commercial kiosks, restaurants, self-service machines to sell food and beverages, advertising spaces, beach seating and umbrellas.

Last year, Dubai had announced an ambitious project to expand its coastline by 400 per cent, with residents and tourists getting to explore 105km of public beaches — up from the current 21km.

Dubai has eight public beaches: Khor Al Mamzar, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE