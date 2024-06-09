E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai announces Eid Al Adha break for private schools

All private schools, universities and nurseries in the emirate will reopen on Wednesday, June 19

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 5:52 PM

Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 6:11 PM

All private schools, universities and nurseries in Dubai will be closed from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18 for Eid Al Adha, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced on Sunday. They will reopen on Wednesday, June 19.

Earlier, the Dubai government announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for government employees, starting from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, with official work resuming on Wednesday, June 19.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Federal Authority of Human Resources also announced Eid holidays for government. Paid holidays will be given to employees in the UAE's public sector from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.


The Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE