Dubai announces Dh50-million charity initiative to treat 3,000 sick kids a year

WAM

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 1:20 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 1:21 PM

The Dubai Health on Tuesday announced a Dh50-million fund that will provide medical treatment to 3,000 children in need at Al Jalila Children's Hospital every year.

The 'Child Fund', launched by Al Jalila Foundation, builds on the charity's long history of changing people's lives and giving needy youngsters a second chance at life.

With the help of donors and Good Samaritans, the foundation has supported the medical treatment of more than 8,600 patients who are suffering from life-threatening conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses. Thirty per cent of these beneficiaries are children.

"The Child Fund will serve as a dedicated children's charity programme designed to raise funds for providing essential, life-saving medical support to children in need," said Dr. Raja Al Gurg, chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and board member of Dubai Health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"With this new fund, we pledge to extend the reach of our care and provide renewed hope for a brighter and more promising tomorrow for even more children.'The Child Fund' reaffirms our heartfelt commitment to securing a healthy future for our children. Today, we proudly recognise the unwavering dedication and generosity of our donors and supporters who, together, united by care and compassion, are lighting the path to healing young lives."

During the launch, 'The Giving Wall' was unveiled as a tribute to the donors that have impacted children's lives through their support to Al Jalila Foundation. They were invited to sign a pledge in support of the Dh50-million annual fund.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, expressed his gratitude to all donors and contributors who play a key role in upholding the highest standards of excellence within the health system in Dubai.

Among the foundation's partners are the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment; Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation; Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department; Awqaf Dubai; Albatha Holding; Iffco; and Tarahum.

"The launch of 'The Child Fund' underscores our steadfast dedication to ensuring comprehensive care for children, which is a paramount focus within Dubai's health system ... Through such community initiatives, our goal is to extend support and deliver treatment to the largest number of children, with the ultimate aim of enabling them to lead normal lives," Sheikh Mansoor said during the launch.

During his tour of Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Sheikh Mansoor visited a group of young patients and was briefed on the hospital's specialty services that underscore its commitment to prioritising child-friendly healthcare.

ALSO READ: