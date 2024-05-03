Dubai: All mosques open for Friday prayers after rains

KT file photo

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 12:54 PM Last updated: Fri 3 May 2024, 1:13 PM

Friday prayers will proceed as scheduled in mosques across Dubai, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (Iacad) confirmed to Khaleej Times.

After heavy rains and thunderstorms on May 2, Dubai residents woke up to clear skies and a bright day on Friday. Though minimal waterlogging was reported in some neighbourhoods, the city swiftly recovered from the impact of the rain.

Mosques across the emirate are open for prayers, said engineer Mohammed Al Mansoori, director of mosque administration at Iacad Dubai.

This announcement comes as a relief to many residents, particularly in the wake of flooding incidents that briefly disrupted religious rituals and daily life across the city after record rains on April 16.

With memories of the heaviest rainfall's impact still fresh in their minds, some residents raised concerns about the accessibility of mosques for Friday prayers. Days after the April 16 rains, several mosques remained inaccessible due to flooding.

This time, however, there wasn't any significant disruption. Residents lauded the authorities for their efficiency in handling the unstable weather conditions on Thursday. Mosques were also reopened promptly.

“I commend the authorities for their swift response, allowing us to attend Friday prayers without disruption. Despite minimal waterlogging near our mosque in JVC, it was swiftly cleared, ensuring a smooth experience for worshippers,” said resident Ahmed Rizwan.

Ifran Khan, a Deira resident, said the parking area right beside his building got flooded on May 2 but it was also drained out immediately. “We had to walk through the water. But now the water has been cleared and we can go to the mosque without any concern,” said Irfan.

