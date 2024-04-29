Dubai: All government entities to have chief AI officers; new trade license to be launched

'Years of hard work ruined': UAE business owners grapple with losses, try to rebuild after floods
Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, launched the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence on Monday, an annual plan that aims to adopt digital solutions and increase economic productivity in the emirate.
The first batch of projects under the initial phase will incorporate appointing Chief AI officers in all governmental entities across Dubai.
Secondly, a comprehensive program will be introduced to attract and enable data centres, in addition to the introduction of a new AI company license.
In order to enhance the city's AI ecosystem, AI will be encouraged in schools with the introduction of an AI week. Dedicated incubators and campuses for Artificial Intelligence will be launched in the city.
The overall plan aims at achieving key targets of Dubai’s economic agenda D33 by adding Dh100 billion from digital transformation to Dubai’s economy and increasing economic productivity by 50 per cent.
Taking to X, the leader praised Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who launched Dubai's digital transformation, a venture that has proved to be successful and contributed to many milestones.
Introducing the plan, Sheikh Hamdan posted: "In recent years, the evolution of artificial intelligence has accelerated, presenting numerous opportunities for nations and governments adept at utilizing it, while posing challenges to those unable to keep pace. This required swift and adaptive action plans responsive to the rapid changes in technology and artificial intelligence."
