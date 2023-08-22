Dubai airport receives 41.6m passengers, exceeding 2019 figures

Photo: AFP

Dubai International (DXB) airport on Tuesday said it received 41.6 million passengers in the first half of 2023, exceeding 2019 figures and just over 100 per cent when compared to the first six months of 2019, driven by a strong recovery in the aviation sector after the pandemic.

Propelled by a strong Q2 passenger traffic, DXB’s first half was up by 49.1 per cent when compared to first-half 2022 figures of 27.9 million.

The world’s busiest international airport registered a robust performance throughout the second quarter, during which passenger traffic surged by 42.7 per cent year on year to reach 20.3 million.

It said May was the busiest month during Q2 with 6.9 million guests.

The recovery in the aviation sector is also driven by the strong performance of the travel and tourism sectors in the post-pandemic period. This has also helped local airlines such as flagship carrier Emirates to post record profits for 2022-23.

“It’s been a rewarding first half for Dubai International and amidst increasing guest numbers, we take great pride in knowing we are continuously delivering with operational excellence and providing an exemplary guest experience,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

“As we recover with our H1 traffic surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we continue to remain committed to ensuring every guest who travels through our airport leaves with a smile,” he said.

Outlook for H2 2023 increased

Dubai Airports is optimistic about the levels of demand and is expecting record-breaking numbers during the winter season.

Paul said: “We started the second half with strong demand in July, and with the ongoing seasonal peak coinciding with the reopening of schools in August, we’re preparing for an exceptionally busy rest of the year. We’ve readjusted our forecast for the year from 83.6m guests to 85 million, just 1.6 per cent shy of DXB’s annual traffic in 2019.”

92% of baggage delivered in 45 minutes

Dubai airport’s baggage performance continues to be world-leading, and in H1 2023, baggage volume increased by 7 per cent compared to pre-pandemic H1 2019 levels. This year so far, it handled approximately 37.2 million bags without compromising baggage delivery to customers – 92 per cent of all baggage was delivered within 45 minutes to customers.

Cargo volumes at Dubai International surged in the second quarter by 16.1 per cent year on year to reach 453,500 tonnes, bringing the total freight volume for the first half of the year to 853,500 tonnes, down from 6.2 per cent compared to last year.

