Dubai: AI-powered health system helps in diabetes prevention, identifying high-risk individuals

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 8:04 PM

A new health system using AI technology is increasingly gaining traction among the health community as it identifies people in Dubai who are most susceptible to diabetes risks.

This in turn is helping reduce the financial burden by 25 to 30 per cent, thereby enhancing healthy lifestyles for residents and supporting the emirate’s position on the Digital Health Map.

The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) EJADA Ai system launched a year ago, uses artificial intelligence to manage preemptive prevention system for chronic diseases in the city.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fully based on AI

The system monitors, analyses, and evaluates the quality of healthcare services and implements a preemptive prevention system for diseases and their complications.

Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the Authority, stated that the EJADA Ai system is fully based on artificial intelligence and has succeeded in identifying diabetes patients most prone to disease complications and risks, as well as individuals closest to developing diabetes.

Al Hashimi said that the expenses for treating diabetes patients under health insurance in Dubai surpassed Dh2 billion. However, implementing proactive preventive measures empowers the authority to decrease the financial strain by 25-30 per cent, impacting both the treatment of diabetes patients and the anticipated burden on individuals at risk.

He explained that the EJADA Ai system integrates processes and procedures from monitoring to analysis of critical chronic disease data such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and others.

This facilitates the identification of individuals at risk, diagnosis of potential complications, and proactive measures to avert complications and risks through advanced specialty medical programs implemented by the DHA’s Public Health Protection Department.

Al Hashimi added, “The measures taken by the authority for preventive healthcare are implemented seamlessly and accurately among health insurance experts, the DHA’s Public Health Protection Department, and in close collaboration with insurance companies and healthcare facilities.”

Transitioning from volume-based to value-based model

This is in addition to the two companies, Merck Gulf and AstraZeneca Gulf, who are partners with the authority in implementing the initiative to enhance early detection, prediction, and management of chronic diseases. He also stressed that all of these joint efforts serve the interests and goals of the preventive healthcare system and health security in Dubai.

Al Hashimi explained that the concept of the EJADA system is based on a transition from a volume-based model to a value-based model.

The system evaluates healthcare facilities, doctors, and insurance companies based on the data collected by the Dubai Health Authority, as well as patient feedback and the stakeholders (insurance companies) and service providers (medical facilities). The authority then carries out the necessary improvement processes and clinical output performance indicators for healthcare services.

“The value and significance of the EJADA Ai system lies in the precise processing of electronic claims data, which provides a comprehensive view of the community's health. When analysed using artificial intelligence, this data allows for early detection of chronic diseases, paving the way for timely interventions, improving patient outcomes, and reducing the cost of disease management,” he added.

ALSO READ: