E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise sees revenue growth to $679.2 million in H1 2024

DAE's profit before tax, too, rose 22.7% year-on-year to $154.3 million

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:28 PM

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has reported its financial results for the first half of 2024, logging a year-on-year revenue increase to US$679.2 million.

Meanwhile, DAE's profit before tax rose 22.7 percent year-on-year to $154.3 million in H1 2024, with pre-tax return on equity reaching 11 per cent.


Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, "The continued strength of demand for both leased aircraft and airframe maintenance can be seen in both the growth of our top line revenue and profitability and in improvements to our margins and returns. We continue to demonstrate exemplary financial prudence, including our rock-solid commitments to capital adequacy and our exceptional liquidity of US$4.9 billion, which contributed to recent upgrades to our long-term credit ratings from both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"The trading market remains a robust channel for buying and selling aircraft. We are actively evaluating acquisitions and divestments of aircraft portfolios. We expect the second half of 2024 to be an active period."

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE