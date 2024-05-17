Dubai: Ads, campaigns can now be displayed on school buses, says RTA

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 4:35 PM

In investment opportunities for school bus operators, advertisements and promotional campaigns of business community can now be displayed on school buses, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority announced Friday.

The initiative aims at providing an additional revenue stream for school transport operators by utilising advertising spaces inside and outside school buses.