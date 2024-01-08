Dubai: Address Fountain Views hotel gets a new name

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM

Emaar Hospitality on Monday said it renamed the Address Fountain Views which is located in the Downtown on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard to Address Dubai Mall.

This comes after Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) announced last month that it had taken over The Address Dubai Mall and renamed it Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai.

The new Address Dubai Mall is directly connected to one of the world’s largest retail and entertainment destinations, Dubai Mall, and the recently opened Chinatown Dubai Mall, through an air-conditioned walkway. The hotel houses 193 rooms and 783 residences with six restaurants and an infinity pool, among other amenities.

“The rebranding of Address Fountain Views to Address Dubai Mall is more than just a name change; it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to unrivalled luxury and excellence,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.

“This renowned hotel symbolises Dubai's values and our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences. Address Dubai Mall is a magnificent example of Emaar's long tradition of setting new milestones in premium hospitality,” he said.

ADNH also renamed Address Boulevard to Kempinski The Boulevard; The Address Dubai Marina to JW Marriott Hotel Marina; Vida Downtown Dubai to Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection; and Manzil Downtown Dubai to The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection.

Abu Dhabi National Hotels earlier said that each property will undergo carefully planned enhancements.

