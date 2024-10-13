Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32.8°C

Dubai: AA17 licence plate sells for Dh8 million as RTA auctions 90 premium numbers

The licence plates comprised two to five digits

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 6:39 PM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 7:49 PM

A whopping Dh69.137 million. That is how much Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has earned in the latest open auction of licensing plates.

On offer at the auction's 116th edition were 90 distinguished plates comprising two to five digits and bearing AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z codes.

The highest bid was recorded for plate number AA17, which sold for Dh8.02 million, followed by plate number Y1000 at Dh4.55 million. Plate number V96 fetched Dh4.1 million while plate number AA333 sold for Dh3.01 million.

These fancy plates often carry personal significance, representing important occasions, events, or milestones in the lives of their owners.

The sale of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT. Each bidder must have a traffic file in Dubai and submit a security cheque of Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders must also pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.

The auction was held on Saturday, October 12, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

