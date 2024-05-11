E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 90 special plates to be featured in RTA auction

The auction will take place at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City and registration of bidders will begin on Monday, May 13

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: RTA/X
Photo: RTA/X

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 5:33 PM

A total of 90 special plates, including AA16, AA69, and AA123, will go under the hammer during the 115th Open Licensing Plates Auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) scheduled on Saturday, May 18.

The auction will take place at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City and registration of bidders will begin on Monday, May 13.


The fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates, bearing AA-I-J-L-M-N-O-P-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Interested bidders can register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.

The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE