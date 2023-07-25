Dubai: 8-year-old Iraqi girl in viral video to meet Sheikh Mohammed today after receiving gift of horses

The incredible surprise lifted the young jockey's spirits, easing her grief after the death of her horse Jasno, her father says

Screengrab

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 12:28 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 1:26 PM

Lania Fakher — the 8-year old Iraqi jockey who melted hearts in a viral video that showed her crying over the death of her horse — is looking forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. She and her family are expected to fly into the UAE today upon the invitation of the Ruler's office.

The girl's genuine love for horses, especially her mare Jasno, moved thousands of hearts — including the Dubai Ruler's.

Sheikh Mohammed surprised Lania, the youngest jockey in Iraq, with the most incredible gift as her video went viral. He gave her an herd of horses and ordered that a training centre be built for her.

In a video interview, Lania's father, Fakher Muhammad Rasool, expressed their family's heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed.

“I extend my sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, who kindly eased the grief and shock of my daughter after she collapsed in tears over the death of her horse," Fakher said.

Sheikh Mohamed's gift of horses received a warm welcome in Iraq's Kurdistan region, where the family lives.

“The office of His Highness contacted us and invited Lania to visit the UAE, and God willing, on Tuesday (July 25), we will be in the Emirates,” he added.

Fakher also said her daughter is fine now. "The psychological condition of my daughter Lania has improved a lot after knowing about the gift. She is eager to visit the UAE and meet Sheikh Mohammed,” he said.

Lania also thanked Sheikh Mohammed for ordering the construction of a stable for her equestrian training.

