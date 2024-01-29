Dubai: 40 Pakistani firms take part in Arab Health 2024

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 7:39 PM

Around 40 Pakistani companies are participating in the four-day Arab Health 2024 exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Hussain Muhammad, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate Dubai, said that it is a source of immense pleasure that such a good number of Pakistani exhibitors are taking part in the leading expo.

The annual expo will run from January 29 to February 1, 2024. The Arab Health is one of the largest healthcare shows in the region with more than 3,000 exhibitors consisting of investors, professionals and educators joining from more than 150 countries.

Muhammad was speaking after inaugurating the Pakistan Pavilion at the exhibition, which provides lucrative investment opportunities and a platform to address global healthcare challenges.

“The event will give Pakistani firms the opportunities to diversify their exports, explore new markets and network with industry leaders from around the world,” he said.

The consul-general highlighted that with the assistance of the Government through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), exhibitors are showcasing pharmaceutical, surgical items, and hospital textile products in the exhibition.

“Many sideline events and workshops are also planned during the 4-day event that will provide good exposure for our firms,” Muhammad added.

Located in Zabeel Hall 7, the Pakistan pavilion was established with the assistance of TDAP.

