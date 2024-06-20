Dubai: 4 killed, 25 injured in e-scooter, bicycle accidents this year

UAE: Fujairah’s mountains had human settlements dating back to 13,000 years ago, new book reveals
Four people lost their lives in separate accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles in the first half of this year, the Dubai Police have revealed. The police also recorded 25 injuries in such accidents.
The police did not reveal how or when the accidents happened, but said they had recorded over 7,800 traffic violations in the first six months of 2024 and confiscated 4,474 e-scooters and bicycles. This means that on average, roughly 43 traffic violations were recorded and 24 e-scooters or cycles were seized by the authorities in Dubai daily.
Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for Operations Affairs, highlighted the “significant risks” posed by e-scooters and bicycles, especially when they are used in unauthorised areas or on public roads.
The officer said fines of up to Dh300 apply for violations such as riding on roads with a speed limit exceeding 60kmph, riding dangerously, carrying passengers on e-scooters, and riding against traffic.
He advised users to stick to designated lanes, wear appropriate clothing and helmets, and avoid riding at night or in adverse weather conditions.
Residents were also asked to report violations to the police via their app or 901.
E-scooters have become a popular mode of transport for Dubai residents. However, pedestrians and motorists have complained about e-scooter users riding recklessly. Many are seen zooming dangerously on streets, including driving against the traffic. In March this year, the authorities revealed they were mulling over the idea of registering e-scooters.
