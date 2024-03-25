Dubai: 3-day ‘great online sale’ to offer up to 95% discounts; dates announced

High-net-worth individuals, foreign investors and residents snap up luxury projects that are at a lower price as compared to other major cities around the world
Dubai has announced the dates for the second edition of its great online sale. Shoppers can log in to participating online retail brands’ websites for discounts of up to 95 per cent from March 29 to 31.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sale will see more than 50 online retailers offer savings on electronics, fashion, accessories, jewellery, watches, home, health, beauty, and kids brands.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Many of the participating online retailers will be offering an extra discount which can be accessed by registering at www.greatonlinesale.com. Brands for Less, Eros, Moms Store, Noon.com, Sharaf DG, Styli and 6thstreet.com are just some of the brands that shoppers can expect to be offering extra savings,” the DFRE said in a statement.
Those who register will also be entered into a draw in which three winners will receive Dh10,000 each.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the DFRE, said: “Following the success of the inaugural great online sale in 2023, we are pleased to bring it back for a second year once again in Ramadan, one of the busiest periods for shopping in Dubai. As the online retail sector continues to grow, the sale offers an exciting opportunity for retailers to meet consumers’ increasing desire to explore and shop a multitude of brands with ease, in the comfort of their home - a trend we see gaining more popularity each year during the holy month.”
ALSO READ:
High-net-worth individuals, foreign investors and residents snap up luxury projects that are at a lower price as compared to other major cities around the world
Rents have been consistently rising in most areas in Dubai over the past few years
The aid is part of Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip
The property developer remains responsible only for the common areas which they maintain
The country expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
Sheikh Mohamed meets Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo, discusses bilateral relations
More than 130 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Moscow
Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted the significance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE