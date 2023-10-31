Dubai: 25 new Muslims go on all-expense-paid Umrah trip under authority's special initiative

The initiative is aimed at supporting and guiding new Muslims

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 5:34 PM

In a show of good faith and support for Dubai's new Muslims, The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities has sent a group of 25 converts of diverse nationalities on a week-long Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

Under the leadership of Dr Hamad Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, the pilgrimage is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture.

The pilgrims set out on their spiritual journey on October 30 from Dubai International Airport, with plans for return on November 4. This religious journey is part of an initiative aimed at supporting and guiding new Muslims in understanding and embracing the principles of Islam.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Omar Mohammed Al-Khatib, executive director of the Islamic Affairs Sector, and Hind Lootah, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, were present at Dubai International Airport to see off the group. They emphasised the importance of cultural exchange and understanding among diverse communities.

“The Umrah trip for new Muslims began from Dubai International Airport, heading to the city of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and then proceeding to Mecca to perform Umrah rituals. This trip is a unique and first faith experience for new Muslims, facilitated by a qualified staff and guides proficient in various languages," said Hind Lootah, director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture.

The centre has been actively involved in promoting moderate Islamic values and fostering tolerance among the diverse communities in Dubai. The trip aligns with the centre's ongoing efforts to educate and introduce new Muslims to rich traditions and rituals of the religion.

“This initiative is part of our awareness plan for the Emirate of Dubai. Through cultural exchange and firsthand experience, we aim to strengthen the connection of new Muslims with their faith,” said Lootah.

The trip is not just a religious journey but also a cultural exchange, offering an opportunity for pilgrims to witness the historical and spiritual significance of Islamic landmarks in Mecca and Medina.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai hopes that such initiatives will contribute to building bridges of understanding and tolerance among different communities in the region.

ALSO READ: