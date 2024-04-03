Dubai: 2,300 cleaners, 650 hygiene engineers to keep the city clean during Eid holidays

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 9:46 PM

Dubai Municipality announced its plans to manage hygiene and community services related to sustainable waste management during Eid Al Fitr holiday in the emirate.

The Civic body stated that it has assigned 2,300 cleaners to oversee hygiene services across the Emirate, who will work in four shifts and will be provided with all the necessary tools and equipment for the field.

Additionally, the Municipality has appointed 650 hygiene engineers from the private sector to whom hygiene-related tasks in tourist, industrial, and desert areas have been outsourced. The teams will include approximately 250 supervisory staff to monitor hygiene tasks and complete the closure of emergency field communications.

To preserve the environmental and hygienic conditions of public beaches in the emirate of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has also assigned a field team of 84 members, including 12 supervisors and 72 cleaners, who will work daily in three shifts; to maintain the cleanliness of public beaches in Dubai and enhance their sustainability, while providing a unique experience for beachgoers, including citizens, residents, and visitors, during the Eid holiday.

Furthermore, the Municipality has deployed approximately 752 vehicles and machinery, including 311 heavy vehicles, 158 light vehicles, 176 rental vehicles, 77 heavy equipment attached to hygiene boats, and 30 light equipment, all of which will be available upon request.

During the Eid holidays, the average daily programmes for the automated fleet will be 456 to complete the city's hygiene tasks, deal with complaints and communications as well as implement daily field surveillance programmes.

To keep major roads and highways clean during the first few days of Eid Al Fitr, Dubai Municipality has gathered a workforce made up of 57 cleaners and 5 supervisory and monitoring employees. The team will work in four shifts to cover a total of 2,300 kilometres of the main roads.

To effectively handle any emergency that may arise, the Municipality has also developed operational plans to promptly respond to reports and allocate the necessary human and logistical resources for the collection and transportation of waste along the way. The group will also take on the task of cleaning accident sites on external roads and highways.

The initiative encompasses technical programmes and action plans, as well as supervisory and field efforts to ensure the hygiene of all roads and highways, residential areas, and public facilities.

As part of its continuous efforts to advance Dubai's standing as a sustainable and healthy community, Dubai Municipality has put together a comprehensive strategy for integrated waste management. This plan aims to provide the highest standards of quality for hygiene services and operations in the emirate of Dubai throughout the year, and during various events and holidays hosted by the emirate. This is consistent with the Municipality's objective to ensure that all residents and visitors enjoy the highest quality tourism, leisure and living experiences.

Dubai Municipality's waste management teams have effectively carried out cleaning operations across all 10 Eid prayer areas in the emirate. Furthermore, they have placed supplementary rubbish cans near mosques, event venues, crowded areas, along with 30 extra waste storage facilities that are widely spread to cover emergency cases and crowded areas.

The waste disposal and treatment facilities owned by Dubai Municipality, such as the Al Qusais landfill and Bayada dump site, will have set work hours on account of the cleaning operations for Eid Al Fitr holiday. These facilities are scheduled to be open around the clock throughout the holiday season. Additionally, the medical waste incinerator at the Jebel Ali Hazardous Waste Treatment Facility will operate continuously with no disruptions during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

As part of the initiative, Dubai Municipality will also keep an eye on the operations of private sector firms. All operations are set to be carried out by seven different companies, three of which are in charge of managing cleaning duties and waste segregation in public and residential areas. Two of them will focus on promoting recycling and meeting circular economy requirements, while another firm is dedicated to transporting abandoned vehicles, along with one that specialises in the upkeep of public health facilities.

More importantly, Dubai Municipality has announced that it will now use its official website to provide a range of services and assistance to the public and customers. These services include the ability to request permits for disposing of hazardous waste, commercial waste, and unwanted materials.

Likewise, individuals can submit requests to approve contracts with waste collection and transportation companies, as well as obtain no-objection certificates for infrastructure and construction projects. Another service available is the ability to request the provision or relocation of waste containers. However, it has been stated that the Municipality will temporarily suspend its bulk waste disposal operation during the initial days of Eid Al Fitr, after which it will resume normal operations.

