Dubai: 22 Chief AI officers to assume office today

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:24 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:26 AM

Twenty-two Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers across various government entities in Dubai will be assuming their duties today.

That’s according to Omar Sultan Al Olama, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, who revealed the same on Tuesday, at the AI retreat being held the Museum of the Future.

Shedding light on the process of selection he said, “Dubai has already chosen 22 Chief AI officers and they will be assuming their duties by today. They were hand-picked not by taking IT professionals and calling them chief AI professor. What happened was, each individual went through a rigorous exercise of understanding the knowledge, the capabilities of deploying this technology and also what their blind spots were. That’s because we want to ensure that every adviser in every government department is aware, is capable and is able to make the vision a reality.”

This comes after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, earlier announced the development of a pioneering model for AI-enabled government operations, as part of its broader vision to establish itself as a global leader in government innovation.

Olama emphasised this initiative will enhance Dubai's progress and expertise in this sector and consolidate its position as a leader in creating innovative solutions built on advanced technology.