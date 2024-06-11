E-Paper

Dubai: 22 Chief AI officers to assume office today

This initiative will enhance the emirate's progress and expertise in this sector and consolidate its position as a leader

Nandini Sircar
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:24 AM

Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:26 AM

Twenty-two Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers across various government entities in Dubai will be assuming their duties today.

That’s according to Omar Sultan Al Olama, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, who revealed the same on Tuesday, at the AI retreat being held the Museum of the Future.


Shedding light on the process of selection he said, “Dubai has already chosen 22 Chief AI officers and they will be assuming their duties by today. They were hand-picked not by taking IT professionals and calling them chief AI professor. What happened was, each individual went through a rigorous exercise of understanding the knowledge, the capabilities of deploying this technology and also what their blind spots were. That’s because we want to ensure that every adviser in every government department is aware, is capable and is able to make the vision a reality.”

This comes after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, earlier announced the development of a pioneering model for AI-enabled government operations, as part of its broader vision to establish itself as a global leader in government innovation.


Olama emphasised this initiative will enhance Dubai's progress and expertise in this sector and consolidate its position as a leader in creating innovative solutions built on advanced technology.

Campus dedicated for AI companies

Meanwhile, he also revealed that the other key initiative is the establishment of a dedicated campus for artificial intelligence companies.

“The second important initiative within the blueprint is a campus dedicated for artificial intelligence companies. So within DIFC today there's an AI campus dedicated for AI companies. What you're going to see is this is the first phase it is going to expand over the coming period and it's going to become the world's largest AI focused practice. This is a testament that this region is not just considered to be a regional player or a local player, but to be a global player.”

