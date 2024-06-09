E-Paper

Dubai: 22 Chief AI officers appointed in government entities

This move is the first step in achieving Dubai's vision for the future of governance

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 7:24 PM

Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 7:47 PM

Across Dubai government entities, 22 Chief AI officers were approved for appointment today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in a post on X.

The move is part of the vision to utilise AI in government work, and in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI. The appointment is the first step in achieving the city's vision for the future of governance.


Sheikh Hamdan added that the acceleration of AI, along with its tools and applications, is a key pillar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision to "position Dubai as a global hub in developing and deploying AI solutions."

The Chief AI officers will help Dubai "transform its horizons in developing innovative solutions", Sheikh Hamdan said.

The Chief AI officers represent different government entities, including RTA, Dubai Police and DHA. Here is the full list of the entities represented by the AI officers:

  • Community Development Authority in Dubai
  • Dubai Government Human Resources Department
  • Dubai Customs
  • Dubai Police
  • The Judicial Council
  • Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
  • Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment
  • Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
  • Dubai Digital Authority
  • General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence
  • Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment
  • Dubai Health Authority
  • Public Prosecution
  • Protocol Department in Dubai
  • Roads and Transport Authority
  • Dubai Culture & Arts Authority
  • Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University
  • Department of Economy and Tourism
  • Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services
  • Department of Finance
  • Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai)
  • Dubai Municipality

The move to implement AI officers across the Dubai government was first announced by Sheikh Hamdan in April, when he launched the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.

After the initial phase of AI officers in government, the next step will be the launch of a comprehensive program to attract and enable data centres, in addition to the introduction of a new AI company license.

