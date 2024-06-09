Dubai: 22 Chief AI officers appointed in government entities

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Across Dubai government entities, 22 Chief AI officers were approved for appointment today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in a post on X.

The move is part of the vision to utilise AI in government work, and in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI. The appointment is the first step in achieving the city's vision for the future of governance.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the acceleration of AI, along with its tools and applications, is a key pillar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision to "position Dubai as a global hub in developing and deploying AI solutions."

The Chief AI officers will help Dubai "transform its horizons in developing innovative solutions", Sheikh Hamdan said.

The Chief AI officers represent different government entities, including RTA, Dubai Police and DHA. Here is the full list of the entities represented by the AI officers: