Dubai: 200-million worth endowment real estate projects to be completed in next 2 years

The extremely rare bowel obstruction carries significant risk with mortality rates reaching as high as 40 per cent
The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF) has announced the development of 21 endowment real estate projects valued at over Dh202 million. These projects include malls, residential buildings, shops, and mosques, which are currently at various stages of design and implementation.
The endowment real estate projects encompass a range of purposes, including educational and humanitarian buildings, general charitable contributions, and mosque endowments. These projects are funded via contributions and donations from endowment backers, in addition to the reconstruction portfolio.
AWQAF Dubai stated that construction timelines for the 21 endowment projects range from one to two years. The developments are strategically located in key areas of central Dubai. Plans are afoot to set up endowment malls in emerging residential neighbourhoods with the aim of enhancing community services and to meet needs of residents.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The projects are in alignment with Dubai’s commitment to expand and diversify endowment investments, and to support the social and economic objectives of the Dubai Plan 2033.
Some of the 21 endowment projects in the pipeline are expected to be completed by the end of 2024, with the majority of them expected to be ready by mid-2025.
ALSO READ:
The extremely rare bowel obstruction carries significant risk with mortality rates reaching as high as 40 per cent
The Ministry also expressed the Emirates' full solidarity and support towards Jordan and all measures it takes to preserve the holy sites
Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue until Wednesday morning
KT investigation has identified nearly six nightclubs and at least two individuals involved in the scam
The 22-year-old's passion for science and a desire to serve the country led to her creating history
The UAE has submitted a request to the French government to provide the Emirati with all consular services urgently
Sheikh Dr Sultan also announced a project to build a multi-storey parking building for visitors to the Hanging Gardens in Kalba
This was the fourth such air ambulance mission carried out by UAE in recent times