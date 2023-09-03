Dubai: 2 killed, 73 injured in accidents caused by jumping the red light this year

RTA distributed 450 child car seats to babies across 29 Dubai hospitals
Jumping a red light is one of the most dangerous traffic violations, the Dubai Police have said as the force released shocking statistics related to the offence.
The police recorded 51 accidents in the last seven months that claimed two lives and left 73 injured.
"Over 13,875 violations were issued for running red lights during the same period in the current year. About 855 vehicles were impounded over red light violations,” said Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic. “The impact of collisions at traffic signals is intensified due to the angle — significantly increasing the risk of death or severe harm.”
He highlighted how many drivers accelerate as they approach a traffic signal, attempting to beat the transition from yellow to red. "This behaviour leads to severe accidents, particularly when drivers fail to reach the signal in time and encounter oncoming traffic," he added.
As per the federal traffic law, jumping a red light is punishable with a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points on the licence, and 30-day vehicle impoundment. In addition, a law that was implemented recently in Dubai penalises the offence with a Dh50,000 penalty and 23 black points on the licence. This means if a motorist jumps a red light or drives recklessly in Dubai, he/she will need to shell out Dh50,000 to get the confiscated vehicles released.
Earlier today, the police shared a video of eight of the most shocking instances of reckless driving caught on camera in Dubai. The video shows motorists failing to stop at red lights, crashing into vehicles at traffic junctions. In one of the clips, a cyclist can be seen flipping over on a zebra crossing as a vehicle fails to stop. Yet another shows a vehicle crashing into a motorcycle that had stopped at a pedestrian crossing.
ALSO READ:
RTA distributed 450 child car seats to babies across 29 Dubai hospitals
Be it a shopping spree on your weekends or an evening out with family under Dubai's mesmerising light show, here's a guide for residents this DSF
The leaders mourned the passing of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak bin Hamad bin Sabah Al Khalifa
From reducing energy and water usage to utilising eco-friendly materials, the service provider has implemented several initiatives to minimise environmental impact
The magnificent Grand Mosque whispers the tale of a bygone era
Fifty-four per cent of residents have fallen into fraudsters' traps at least once, with some getting duped multiple times
Briton once in the spotlight with pop legends now faces trial in $1.8 billion tax fraud
A ministerial delegation from Arab nations and the 57-member OIC is expected to be in Washington today to meet US officials and press for an end to the war