Dubai: 19 residential areas to get new roads; travel time to be cut by up to 40%

Photo: KT file

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a project to improve the road network in 19 residential areas in the emirate.

According to RTA, the new roads will streamline vehicle entry and exit to the residential areas and reduce travel time by up to 40 per cent. Traffic upgrades, construction of roadside parking, sidewalks, and setting up of street lighting will also be taken in these residential areas as part of the project.

The project, which will cover a total length of 11.5 km, aims to address the needs of Dubai’s growing population and urban expansion as well as ensure smooth and safe driving experience for road users. The construction of the roads is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

The 19 residential areas included in the project are: Al Khawaneej 1, Al Barsha South 1, Nad Shamma, Jumeirah 1, Zabeel 1, Al Rashidiya, Muhaisnah 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Hudaiba, Al Quoz 1, Al Quoz 3, Al Qusais 2, Al Satwa, Al Twar 1, Mirdif, Umm Al Ramool, Umm Suqeim 1, Al Mizhar 1, and Al Mizhar 2. Check out the map below:

