Dubai: 12,000 people to meditate together as Sadhguru leads session

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 11:51 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 2:04 PM

Yogi Sadhguru is all set to bring the largest meditation programme to Dubai on December 9. The spirituality master will host the programme at Coca-Cola arena, with over 12,000 people expected to attend.

The ‘Sadhguru in Dubai - Meet, Mingle and Meditate’ event aims to bring the “transformative power of meditation and yoga to the heart of the UAE”, organisers said. Participants will meditate with the yogi at the event.

On the importance of meditation, Sadhguru has said: “The purpose of meditation is to create the necessary inner ambience for you to live in joy, peace, and in turn unfold your genius.”

The Dubai programme will host both beginners and experienced meditators. “Participants can expect to engage in guided meditation, a live Q&A, and interactive sessions all aimed at fostering holistic well-being and inner growth,” said organisers.

Sadhguru will also be hosting a series of panel discussions and fireside chats at climate change conference COP28 with leading experts at its pavilion in the Blue Zone on the Save Soil movement.

In March 2022, Sadhguru had visited the UAE during his 30,000km, 100-day motorcycle journey for the Save Soil movement. He met leaders and citizens in each country to bat for national policies and action to increase soil organic matter to 3-6 per cent, which is the “minimum level for soil to be healthy and thriving”.

