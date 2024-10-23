Dubai: $1 million Duty Free winner celebrates fourth jackpot

An Indian expat won the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion for the second time. Amit Saraf, a 50-year-old Indian, became the ninth person to win the promotion twice with ticket number 2813, which he purchased on October 8.

Saraf previously won $1 million in January 2021. He also won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Carbon Black Metallic) car in the Finest Surprise Series with ticket number 0115 in February 2023. He also won Dh40,000 Dubai Duty Free gift card during the 40th anniversary surprise on December 20, 2023.

The online trader, who purchased seven tickets for Series 477, moved to Dubai from Bangalore after winning his first $1 million with Dubai Duty Free. He has been a regular online ticket buyer for more than eight years now and runs his online trading business.

“You literally saved my life. It may sound dramatic but that’s the truth. I never had doubt on the genuineness of your promotion and being persistent really pays off so thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

George Mathew, an Indian national based in the UAE won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver Metallic) car with ticket number 1093 in the Finest Surprise Series 1894 which he purchased online on September 27. Mathew was unreachable for comment.