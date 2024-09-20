Dubai: 1 Billion Pitches competition deadline extended to October 5

Photo: WAM

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 4:22 PM

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest gathering of content creators, has extended the deadline for submissions to its '1 Billion Pitches' competition, a pioneering programme, until October 5.

The competition offers startups and entrepreneurs a unique platform to pitch their groundbreaking ideas for the content industry to a distinguished panel of investors and international experts. Winners will gain access to invaluable support, including funding and resources, to propel their business ideas forward.

The extension follows an enthusiastic response from startups and content creators, providing more opportunities for those eager to showcase their creativity. This competition will be a key highlight of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place in Dubai from January 11 to 13, 2025, under the theme "Content for Good".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To be eligible for the'1 Billion Pitches' competition, applicants must have a registered business and be at least 18 years old. Aspiring startup founders and content creators are encouraged to submit their ideas through the Summit's official website.

Applications will undergo a rigorous evaluation process to ensure alignment with the programme's requirements and objectives. A panel of judges will shortlist candidates based on specific criteria, including innovation, feasibility, quality of the pitch, market potential, creativity, scalability, potential social and economic impact, and the applicant's leadership capabilities.

Selected entrants will embark on a journey of mentorship and development through a specialised programme organised by the 1 Billion Followers Summit. This programme will empower them to refine their pitches and maximise their chances of success.