Video: Driverless car, giant falcon at drone show in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

Visitors to Yas Island were treated to an unexpected dazzling show as hundreds of drones created an array of designs, including a giant falcon, gazelle, driverless car, and more illuminating the night sky.

The surprise evening event was organised to mark the Abu Dhabi Mobility Week (ADMW) that is underway till May 1. The inaugural edition of ADMW by the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) will be packed with a series of events beginning with a two-day DRIFTx at Yas Marina Circuit on Friday. It will showcase smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility solutions in air, land, and sea from across the world.

Held in collaboration with the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), DRIFTx will feature local and international speakers and exhibitors, including flying taxis, driverless cars, and autonomous boats.

More than 80 global mobility experts will participate in DRIFTx Talks sessions, discussing the latest transportation trends and innovations. Also, the world’s best drone pilots will be competing at the Drone Championship League.

Elsewhere, a three-day FAB Cycling Festival will take place on Al Hudayriyat Island from Friday. The weekend event will pack cycling activities for everyone.

On Saturday, the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) will for the first time see four driverless cars on the racetrack, in a feat never attempted before. Teams will be vying for a prize pool of $2.25 million at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Another highlight will be an AI versus human car race with Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) pitting their autonomous car against former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

On Sunday, the venue shifts to Zayed Port’s Souq Al Mina for the ‘Abu Dhabi Canvas Community Tour’ – a cycling journey covering key landmarks in Abu Dhabi. This event is open to individuals of all skill levels.

On Monday, there will be an academic awareness initiative aimed at bringing transportation and mobility education to students in educational institutions through events and discussions.

The week concludes with the Mobility Live ME conference from April 30 to May 1 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. For further details and registration, visit https://www.admw.ae/en

