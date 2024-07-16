‘Don’t make delivery riders wait outside’: UAE residents urge restaurants, supermarkets to show compassion

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024

Amid UAE’s scorching summer, often exceeding 45°C during the day, residents are advocating for delivery riders to be treated with respect. Incidents of mistreatment and inadequate facilities have prompted calls for more compassion from restaurants, cafes, and other establishments towards these essential workers.

Hassan Al Zahir, a UAE national residing in Nad Al Sheba, said he witnessed a restaurant waiter instructing delivery riders to wait outside without valid reason.

When he talked to the restaurant staff, they claimed that the riders were "bothering the customers."

“It was obvious to me that they were not bothering anyone. The restaurant had no shaded areas outside to wait in. It would not have affected them in any way if the riders stood inside for 15 minutes," Al Zahir said. “A bit of compassion will not harm anyone.”

Similarly, American expat Emma John, a Silicon Oasis resident, recounted an incident where a tired rider was denied basic amenities like water and restroom access while waiting for an order.

"It is clear these riders are not always treated with respect. Restaurants and institutions need to understand that they are a vital part of their business, and even before that, they are human."

Indian expat Mohamed Salim, a resident of Al Quoz, encountered a similar scene in his neighbourhood supermarket that had a sign saying "Delivery riders wait outside."

Expressing his disappointment, he said: "These riders work tirelessly to deliver our orders, often in extreme heat. The least we can do is provide them with a comfortable space to rest for a few minutes."

Two delivery riders shared their experiences with Khaleej Times, emphasising the discrepancies in treatment across different establishments.

One rider, Ali (name changed by request), commented, "Some places can be kind and even offer us snacks, which is appreciated, especially in the scorching summer heat. But others can be rude."

However, Ali admitted that in his experience, it is unusual to face such an encounter. But when it happens it affects him, especially with the long hours of work.

“I think restaurants need to understand that we're working long hours out in the heat. Even a kind word can go a long way," he said.

Another rider added, "In the summer especially, a cool place to rest for a minute can make a big difference when you've been riding around in the sun all day. But you never know what to expect; the treatment can vary widely between different establishments."

In a heartening display of community support, residents have taken to social media, sharing acts of kindness towards delivery riders. Many have been seen leaving cold water and small treats outside their homes with signs encouraging riders to take them.

Online discussions have also sparked innovative suggestions, such as adding a surcharge for deliveries during peak hours to compensate riders for enduring the intense heat.

One Instagram user commented on a delivery company's social media: “Nice work. May we also suggest that you add a Dh25 surcharge for orders delivered between 11 am to 4 pm. This is so that the drivers or riders get the extra surcharge for their pain. If people don’t like paying extra, don’t order during those hours and subject the riders to the heat.”

'Respect Pledge'

In response to these concerns, delivery platform Deliveroo has introduced the "Respect Pledge" initiative for its operations in the UAE. The pledge outlines principles aimed at improving the treatment of delivery riders and ultimately strengthening the delivery ecosystem in the UAE.

Anis Harb, General Manager of Deliveroo Middle East, explained that the "key principles of the respect pledge include treating everyone with respect, promoting professionalism, ensuring open communication, facilitating access to facilities, and striving for operational excellence."

