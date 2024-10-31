‘Don’t forget your headscarf’: New UAE community challenge goes viral

In its bid to foster a deeper appreciation for Emirati culture and identity, the UAE's Ministry of Community Development has launched a series of initiatives or ‘community challenge’ that is seeing widespread participation.

One such challenge for this week is encouraging Emirati men and boys to not forget their ‘ghutrah’ while stepping out. The initiative has gone viral within Emirati circles, with scores of children and adults posting videos and photos of themselves donning the garment.

The ghutrah, a traditional headscarf, has deep cultural significance and is one of the oldest garments worn by Emirati males. Historically, leaving home without it was deemed disrespectful, as it is typically removed only for ablution before prayers.

The campaign highlights the importance of traditional attire in representing national identity, particularly the kandura and ghutrah. The ministry invited the public to share photographs on social media using the hashtag #CommunityChallenge, showcasing the beauty of Emirati heritage.

The initiative has seen significant participation across various age groups. Khalid Mohammed Al Suwaidi from Ajman said: “The Community Challenge is a commendable effort by the ministry to preserve our Emirati identity and culture. It effectively connects younger generations to our heritage, particularly in a multicultural environment like the UAE.”

Among the participants is young Hamid Abdullah Al Shehhi from Ras Al Khaimah. His mother, Waood Saleh, praised the initiative, stating: “The ministry continuously impresses us with its unique ideas that strengthen community ties. This challenge encourages our youth to embrace our traditions, reflecting our strong commitment to our cultural roots.”

Abdulrahman Wadi, a content creator, said: ”There was a significant response from parents, children, and even the youth, as we observed.

“This campaign is not just a local message but also a global one. It is global because we, the children of Zayed, preserve these simple things that maintain our identity and national heritage.”

What is impressive to Abdulrahman is that the Ministry of Community Development is also engaged and has been reposting photos on Instagram stories. “I also received a message from them.”

Salah Al-Rifai In the message that Abdulrahman received, the Ministry of Community Development wrote: "Thank you... You make us proud and are an example of holding onto your Emirati identity." Salah Al-Rifai from Sharjah said, "The community challenge is a very valuable and important initiative because we are a people who encourage the affirmation of national identity and its promotion in all local and international forums." "Highlighting national identity is a social responsibility," he said.