Do some good by just walking this weekend: WeWalk to raise funds for children with autism

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 3:46 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 3:47 PM

You can make your steps count and do some good this weekend. On Saturday, November 18, residents are invited to walk, jog, or run on a 3.5km route to raise awareness and funds for children with autism.

Ticket sales are open for the fourth annual WeWalk walkathon that will be held at Dubai Science Park. Organised by Tecom Group in partnership with the Dubai Autism Centre (DAC), all proceeds from the walkathon will be donated to empower children with autism through education and therapeutic interventions.

Tickets priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh30 for children aged up to 10 are available on the WeWalk website. According to organisers, the event will have “family-friendly activities and entertainment”.

Previous editions of the walkathon have attracted more than 4,500 participants.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects an estimated one in 36 children, according to the latest statistics from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, the UAE Ministry of Community Development registered over 4,500 cases of autism in the country, with males constituting 80 per cent.

In its previous editions, WeWalk has supported the UAE Rare Disease Society and Al Jalila Foundation. The 2022 edition of the walkathon at Dubai Science Park raised more than Dh700,000 for the UAE Rare Disease Society. A part of the amount was donated to charity organisation Beit Al Khair Society to develop awareness programmes to help shorten the diagnosis journey of patients, create a database of rare diseases, and enhance access to specialists, diagnostics, and treatments.

WeWalk 2023 is supported by Dubai Sports Council and the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department. Khaleej Times is a media partner for the event.

