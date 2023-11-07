Diwali in Dubai: From Dh5,000 prize to gold coins, retailers roll out discounts and deals for festive season

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 7:08 PM

As the festival of lights nears and balconies glitz with Diwali's colourful charm, the city of Dubai has all the festive necessities in store its residents.

From jewellery to clothing items, sales are always a bonus while shopping during this time of the year.

With major discounts and a chance of winning rewards while shopping, here are some of the top spots in the city to get your Diwali goodies from.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Gold and jewellery

Dubai Jewellery Group is making sure its customers take prizes as well as pocket savings while buying sets of the precious yellow metal. Customers can avail a 50 per cent discount while shopping in Diwali jewellery selections.

Those who purchase any item from the half-priced diamond and pearl jewellery collections are eligible to receive a complimentary gold coin at participating outlets.

30 lucky winners get the chance of taking home a combined total of Dh150,000 in vouchers, with each winner receiving a voucher worth Dh5,000.

Damas' Diwali Promotion on the other hand is offering customers a raffle coupon to win a diamond jewellery set on purchases worth Dh500. Additionally, those who spend Dh10,000 on diamonds can get a bonus 1-gram 22k gold coin.

Raffles and rewards

City Centre Al Shindagha has great Diwali offers in stores for shoppers. After spending up to Dh200 or more, customers can enter a draw for two Air Arabia tickets and get bonus SHARE points.

City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif are giving shoppers a chance to win a gold coin every day by shopping for Dh300 or more.

In a similar move, Dubai Festival City Mall, is giving shoppers who spend Dh300 or more the chance of being one of the two lucky winners to take home 100 grams of gold.

Diwali markets

For residents looking to celebrate Diwali outside their home, these spots in the city are good options to consider.

Dhanteras Diwali Mela taking place at Grand Excelsior Hotel is creating the festive ambience by offering deals on cultural goods such as food, desserts, handmade crafts, jewellery, gifts, household items, and other ethnic products. The Mela will be held on November 10, from 10am until 11pm.

Global Village is extending its visiting hours until November 16 until 1am from Thursday to Saturday. Visitors can also enjoy the festive spirit from 4pm to 12am Sunday to Wednesday with Indian delicacies, crafts, gold, souvenirs and more at the India pavilion.

Shopping deals

Online shoppers can look forward to a limited-time Diwali store on the Amazon app and website until 12 November, featuring a wide range of Diwali selections across clothing, beauty, home decor, grocery and more.

Homebox stores across the city are offering 30 per cent off on all Diwali necessities from 10am to 10pm until 14 November.

Arrow branches are having Diwali deals from 10am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 11pm Friday to Saturday, until the festival ends on November 16.

ALSO READ: