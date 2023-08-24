Dh99 staycation offers in UAE: Some hotels fully booked for last weekend before school opens

File photo

With just days of summer vacations remaining, UAE residents are dashing to make the most of it. Several hotels in the country have reported that they are fully booked this weekend- the last one before school reopens.

The Rove hotel, which is now running a flash summer sale with room rates starting from just Dh99 per room per night, is fully booked in six of its nine locations according to its website. Several other hotels in the country are also reaching high occupancy rates, as residents try to squeeze in one last holiday before summer vacations end.

The Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights was one of them. “We have over 70 per cent occupancy rates but with last-minute bookings, we are expecting more to come in for the weekend,” said Eduard Jimenez, commercial director, Premier Inn Middle East. The hotel chain has also been seeing near-full occupancy at their airport hotels as people return from their vacations.

At bnbme holiday homes as well, the occupancy rates have been extremely high this week. “More than 50 per cent of properties in our portfolio are above 90% occupancy for this weekend,” said CEO Vinayak Mahtani. “We have seen an increase of 15% in the room rates from the lowest time of the summer.”

In addition to this, several hotel chains have seen great occupancy rates partly due to the deals on offer as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) which ends on September 3.

The Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City is one such hotel which has seen an uptick in occupancy because of these offers. “We are witnessing a substantial increase in occupancy for the upcoming weekend,” said Alfio Bernardini, the general manager of the hotel. “The demand has surged primarily due to the return of more UAE residents, particularly families, back to the country.”

He elaborated that several families are utilizing the discounts being offered. “Families have been increasingly availing our ‘Kids Go Free’ offer. This initiative supported by Dubai Tourism, has contributed to heightened demand, as families want to spend quality time together before the start of the new school year.”

From five-star resorts to the neighbourhood hotels, many have been offering great discounts and deals throughout the summer to attract more customers.

Increased demands

These offers have resulted in an increase in demand for staycations across the board.

“We have indeed noticed a growing trend of people opting for staycations,” said Luka Savic, Director of Sales and Marketing of Jumeirah Emirates Towers (JET). “The convenience and the opportunity to explore local attractions have made staycations a popular choice.”

He further elaborated that one of the most common trends is that people are willing to spend more on staycations. “Our guests usually choose from a variety of stay options, including family suites, deluxe rooms, and executive suites,” he said. “Each offers a unique experience tailored to the preferences and needs of our guests.”

Also, more people are choosing to book all-inclusive packages as opposed to just the room rates. “We've observed an interest in staycation packages that include luxurious accommodations, pool and beach access, and transportation services. These comprehensive offerings enhance the overall guest experience," he said.

Some hotel chains have also seen a steady increase in demand coming from outside the country. "We have seen an increase in occupancy by about 27% since last week due to the influx of GCC visitors to Dubai," said Michelle Purnell, Marketing Manager for Studio One Hotel

Staycation deals

As DSS continues till September 3, here are some last-minute deals to take advantage of:

Address Fountain View: At this hotel located in the heart of Dubai, UAE residents can enjoy a special package. With every stay, they can get complimentary tickets to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo or Play DXB, complete with classic carousel rides and multiple arcade games. The offer is valid for bookings until 30th September 2023

JA Beach Hotel: For a holiday by the sea, the JA Beach Hotel is offering some special summer discounts. Guests can enjoy up to 40% off room rates, Dh200 credit back and kids go free offers. Offers are valid till the end of DSS

Jumeirah Al Qasr: At the Jumeirah Al Qasr, guests can enjoy 25% discount on room rates with unlimited access to Wild Wadi Park and offers at the Talise Spa. The offer is valid until September 15.

