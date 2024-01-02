Photo: KT file

More companies are now subject to Emiratisation target rules. More than 12,000 companies with 20-49 employees, operating across 14 specific economic sectors, are now required to hire at least one UAE citizen in 2024 and another one in 2025.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) recently notified the firms via its digital system, providing them sufficient time to meet their required targets.

The targeted companies operate across 14 specific key economic activities: Information and communications; finance and insurance; real estate; professional and technical activities; administrative and support services; education; healthcare and social work; arts and entertainment; mining and quarrying; transformative industries; construction; wholesale and retail; transportation and warehousing; and accommodation and hospitality – all of which are sectors that are currently undergoing rapid growth and have the capacity to provide jobs and a suitable working environment.

Mohre issued a statement calling on companies subject to the decision to “quickly meet their Emiratisation targets and avoid delaying it until the end of the year.”

Fines amounting to Dh96,000 for each UAE citizen not appointed in 2024 will be imposed on these companies. These will be collected starting January 2025. Meanwhile, fines of Dh108,000 will be imposed for failure to meet 2025 targets, to be collected in January 2026. Companies will be allowed to pay their contributions in instalment plans, in agreement with Mohre.

The Ministry emphasised, “It is crucial that targeted companies register to the Nafis platform in order to benefit from the support the programme provides in terms of supplying the private sector with qualified Emirati professionals, along with other advantages they can benefit from.”

It added that it will continue to hold training workshops to educate companies subject to the decision about the procedures to follow to meet their required targets, in addition to instructing them on how to benefit from the support provided by the Nafis platform.

The Emiratisation decision for companies with 20-49 employees is applied in conjunction with the ongoing implementation of Emiratisation targets for companies with 50 or more employees, which are required to achieve a 2 per cent annual growth in Emiratisation of their skilled jobs.

