Dh80,000 penalty; monthly budget: How UAE residents tackle traffic fines

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

For Emirati driver H. K., 2023 was the worst year for fines since she began driving. She racked up amounts of Dh80,000. “Most of them are speeding fines,” she said. “Some I did not know about but in some cases, I knew that I had been speeding. Most of it happened on long drives when I wasn’t really sure of the speed limits.”

Other fines accumulated by her included ones for lane discipline and for using a mobile while driving. H.K. admitted that she has received a number of speeding fines in the previous years as well.

“At the beginning of every year, I think I am going to drive better this year but at some point I invariably get late and I end up speeding,” she said. “However, when I saw the bill of Dh80,000, my jaw dropped. It was the highest amount I ever paid. I am actively trying to make sure that I am a better driver this year.”

Out of the 9100 people who responded to a Khaleej Times poll about traffic fines, over 7500 people said that they had accrued fines of less than Dh5000 every year. However, more than 500 people said that they had penalties amounting to over Dh20,000.

Last week, Abu Dhabi police announced that they had penalised over 300,000 people for driving too slowly on their highways. The emirate introduced a minimum speed of 120kmph in the first two lanes of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road in both directions in May 2023 to prevent traffic accidents.

One person who got fined was Indian expat Shanil Abdul Rahman. “My wife and I travel between Ajman and Abu Dhabi a lot and sometimes, we get caught on that particular highway,” he said. “We got some penalties last year. This year when we did our yearly budget, we set aside Dh2000 for fines. However, despite our best efforts, we got the fine for slow speed, twice on the same road within minutes of each other. We are already up to Dh1400 with half a year to go so I am doubtful if we can stay within our budget.”

For many, fines are a matter of consideration even when making important decisions. German expat Maheen Husainy said that it was one of the aspects that she and her husband talked about when thinking of places to move.

“Right now we live in Jumeirah and my husband works close by,” she said. “As rent prices went up, we had a discussion on moving a bit further away from the city. However, when we calculated the expenses of petrol and the possibilities of fines, we decided to stay on in Jumeirah.”

She said that as an experienced driver, she knew that fines are more likely when moving further away. “The longer the daily drive, the more there are chances for negligence,” she said. “Whether it is for speeding or lane discipline, driving longer distances when tired can cause a lapse in judgement. Right now, my children’s school and husband’s office is close by so we considerably reduce our instances of distracted driving.”

Learning a lesson

According to Pakistani expat Sara K. (name changed for privacy), the largest fine she has seen in her family was the Dh30,000 racked up by her younger brother. “It was the first year that he got his license,” she recalled. “He was 18 and thought he was Michael Schumacher. There were many speeding fines. When our father got the bill at the time of the renewal, it was like a bomb that was dropped on the family.”