Video: Dubai Police seize 11 vehicles for causing noise, disorder on roads

Eleven vehicles were seized by Dubai Police for road violations that included reckless driving, organising unauthorised rallies, making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle's engine or chassis, disturbing residents, and littering on public roads.

Other violations included endangering one's own life or that of others, causing road disturbances and disorder.

A Dh50,000 fine was imposed on the impounded vehicles, as per Decree No. 30 of 2023, for releasing the vehicle.

The law penalises violators by impounding their vehicles and pursuing legal action, with zero tolerance for such actions, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police said. He emphasised that police responded decisively to these behaviours.