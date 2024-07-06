Dh500 fine in UAE: Police warn against stopping cars randomly, leaving engines running

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 2:24 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 2:27 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday warned drivers of the dangers of leaving their car engines running when stepping out of their vehicles.

In an awareness video, the cops pointed out a common practice among drivers who are stopping at petrol stations, ATMs, or mosques. Many think that since a prayer, buying a snack, or withdrawing cash wouldn't take much time, they would often leave their vehicles in park mode but with the engine running.

Such a practice could lead to the car catching fire or being stolen, the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate warned.

"Also, refrain from stopping the vehicle in places where it is prohibited. If you are forced to stop on the road, one must take all necessary measures to ensure safety. Do not leave the vehicle with its engine running," the authority said.