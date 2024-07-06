Dh500 fine in UAE: Police warn against stopping cars randomly, leaving engines running

Mount Etna is one of Europe's most active volcanoes and is the tallest active volcano in the region
The Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday warned drivers of the dangers of leaving their car engines running when stepping out of their vehicles.
In an awareness video, the cops pointed out a common practice among drivers who are stopping at petrol stations, ATMs, or mosques. Many think that since a prayer, buying a snack, or withdrawing cash wouldn't take much time, they would often leave their vehicles in park mode but with the engine running.
Such a practice could lead to the car catching fire or being stolen, the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate warned.
"Also, refrain from stopping the vehicle in places where it is prohibited. If you are forced to stop on the road, one must take all necessary measures to ensure safety. Do not leave the vehicle with its engine running," the authority said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Failure to adhere to traffic signs and instructions will result in a fine of Dh500, the police said.
ALSO READ:
Mount Etna is one of Europe's most active volcanoes and is the tallest active volcano in the region
Omar Al Marzouqi, who won silver medal in individual showjumping at the Youth Olympics in 2018, will serve as the country’s flag-bearer during the Opening Ceremony
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
It is an elegant wedding model that considers the needs of the younger generation but remains true to Emirati values that call for moderation and humility
Excessive water intake can lead to a condition called water intoxication or hyponatremia, which, in rare cases, can prove dangerous
Some residents were previously fined for leaving their cars looking grimy in public parking lots while they were away on a long holiday
From doing 13-hour shifts to making 800 calls a day, exploited employees said they 'did not see the sky for weeks'
Prices in the emirate are projected to increase by another 50% ahead of the opening of Wynn Al Marjan resort in 2027