E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dh3,000 fine in Dubai: Over 220 cars impounded for illegally transporting passengers

The penalty also includes 24 black points and vehicle confiscation for 30 days

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 6:23 PM

More than 220 private cars used for illegal passenger transport were recently impounded by authorities in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Tuesday.

A total of 90 cars were impounded following inspections conducted by RTA and General Department of Airport Security around Terminals 1, 2, and 3 of Dubai Airports (DXB).


Measures were also taken that resulted in seizing 86 illegal vehicles in Hatta, while 49 cars were impounded around Jebel Ali area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA's Public Transport Agency, said: "In coordination with the Dubai Police General HQ, we conducted inspections of unlicensed passenger transport in several parts of the emirate, especially spots known for such illegal activities. We issued violations for passenger transport on unlicensed vehicles and promoting these services."

According to the Federal Traffic Law, the penalty for illegally transporting passengers is a fine of Dh3,000, plus 24 black points and vehicle confiscation for 30 days.

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE