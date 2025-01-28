Dh3 for a meal: Meet Dubai expat who serves workers at his Indian restaurant that 'feels like home'

For labourers in Dubai’s Al Muhaisnah 2, home-style meals don’t have to be a luxury. At Bhojpuriya Restaurant, a plate of nourishment costs just Dh10 for three meals a day — or Dh300 for an entire month.

Originally aimed at serving the city’s construction workforce, this eatery, launched in 2020 by Indian expat Lokesh Mishra, is now attracting food enthusiasts eager to savour Bhojpuri cuisine.

“I wanted to create a place that feels like home, especially for the labour community from India, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who don’t always have access to affordable, homestyle meals,” said Mishra. “While there are plenty of options for the vast South Indian diaspora, affordable North Indian meals are harder to come by.”

A veteran in the tech industry, Mishra moved to Dubai in 2001 to work at Siemens and later joined Nokia in 2004. His career eventually took him to Apple, where he gained exposure in the UK, Germany, France, and the Middle East. “Apple opened doors to experiences I had never imagined,” he said. Despite his corporate success, Mishra’s passion for food and service drew him back to a childhood dream: opening a restaurant.

Running a restaurant that offers three meals a day at just Dh10 might seem unsustainable, but Mishra has cracked the code. “It’s all about volume,” he explained. By serving a large number of customers daily, we are able to keep costs low while ensuring quality. “When you cater to hundreds of people every day, the margins balance out.”

Bhojpuriya opened just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, forcing its dining area to shut down. Undeterred, Mishra introduced a tiffin delivery service to ensure workers could still enjoy fresh meals. Delivered as early as 4am, these meals became a lifeline for many.

“The pandemic taught us the value of reliability,” Mishra said. Priced at just a little over Dh3 per meal, the tiffin service gained popularity for its affordability and timeliness. It sustained the restaurant and built a loyal customer base.

The menu celebrates the culinary traditions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Dishes include litti chokha, roasted wheat balls stuffed with spiced gram flour and served with a mashed vegetable medley, and sattu, a drink made from roasted gram flour, now valued for its health benefits. Other staples like daal bhaat and biryanis offer familiar, comforting flavours.