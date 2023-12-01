UAE

Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points: Abu Dhabi Police issue 10 traffic rules for UAE National Day celebrations

Motorcycle users are advised to wear a helmet, wear protective clothing and ensure the safety of the bike

Web Desk
Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 8:16 PM

Last updated: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 8:19 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday issued traffic rules ahead of the UAE National Day celebrations over the weekend.

The authoritys have issued an advisory for motorists and listed out several tips for drivers to follow.

10 tips to celebrate the 52st UAE National Day safely

  • Decorations must not modify the colours of vehicle, and vehicles must not be overloaded
  • Writing offensive phrases or placing inappropriate stickers on vehicles is prohibited
  • Front and back licence plates must not be obscured or covered
  • Using spray of all types by motorists, passengers or pedestrians is prohibited.
  • Reckless driving and stunts are completely prohibited
  • Rallies are completely prohibited, motorists must not obstruct traffic or block others' way
  • It is illegal to cover the side window, front or real windshields of the vehicle with stickers or a front sunshade
  • Passengers must be safely seated in the vehicle, and never be on to the trunk of a pickup truck, or atop a car
  • Reduce speeds near pedestrian crossings and be cautious especially near parks and tourist spots
  • Motorcycle users are advised to wear a helmet, wear protective clothing and ensure the safety of the bike and the headlights and tyres

Fines

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, reckless driving can result in a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points. Vehicles can be impounded for 60 days. The authority also urged the public to avoid getting out of the window or sunroof.

The Police also warned not use sprays (party sprays) by the driver and passengers on pedestrians. They also urged motorists to not throw waset from vehicles while driving. This can result in a Dh1,000 fine and 6 black points.

ALSO READ:

