Dh2,000 fine, 12 black points: Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists against reckless driving, creating disturbance

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 5:43 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists of reckless driving and creating disturbance in residential areas.

Drivers who indulge in such behaviour will be fined Dh2,000 and will also get 12 black points on their licence, the authority said.

In a 1.25-minute awareness video posted on X, Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to refrain from reckless driving and causing noise and disturbance in residential neighbourhoods.

The AI-generated video begins with an Emirati family of four sitting in their living room, and are suddenly jolted by the noise of a vehicle's engine and the sound of screeching tyres.

The next visual shows a sports car being driven recklessly on the street.

The young son asks his father in Arabic: "Dad, what's happening?"

The young daughter then says: "I'm scared."

The father then replies: "Don't worry, they are reckless youth in the neighbourhood."

The mother then responds: "They are terrifying everyone with these actions."