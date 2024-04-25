Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Police use CGI to show dangers of wrong overtaking

All official donation channels however remain open through the outlets announced by government agencies
The Abu Dhabi Police on Thursday reiterated a warning for reckless drivers: Do not overtake on the road shoulder.
This time, however, the advisory came in the form of a CGI animation typically used in movies.
The road shoulder is reserved for vehicle emergencies. It also serves as the fast lane for ambulances and authorities rushing to save lives at accident sites, the police said.
Using it for overtaking is a serious offence that could lead to major collisions and endanger people's lives.
In the video, the Abu Dhabi Police showed a red 4WD weaving in and out of traffic — overtaking one vehicle after another.
Then, at one point, while trying to overtake a white SUV, it blindly swerved to the hard shoulder — not noticing the car parked on the lane with its hazard lights on, indicating some trouble.
The 4WD crashed into the car, leaving its hood and bumper smashed:
Overtaking on the shoulder is a major traffic violation punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and six black points, based on Article 42 of the federal traffic law.
