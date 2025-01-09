'Dh100 million next': Meet chef who bagged Dh100,000 in UAE Lottery

"Dh100 million is next", says UAE Lottery's winner Daniel Hermanos, who recently bagged Dh100,000.

Hermanos, a Filipino expat, won the Lucky Chance raffle and grabbed the six-digit amount.

"They were talking about it at work," Hermanos said, describing his journey with the draw. He added that his colleagues were all signing up for the raffle and he "joined the fun".

