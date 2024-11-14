Delivering royal babies, designing famous landmarks: How Canadians helped shape UAE

When nurse Gertrude Dyck landed in Al Ain in 1962, the UAE did not exist; she was among the first Canadians to come to the region. During her 38-year career at the Oasis Hospital in Al Ain, she delivered thousands of babies, including those of the royal family.

"Dyck was a pioneer in the field of nursing in the UAE," said Canadian ambassador to the UAE, Radha Krishna Panday. "Once she returned to Canada, she became a member of the Order of Canada for contributing to Canada-UAE relations."

During her time in the UAE, Dyck was affectionately known by the locals as 'Doctora Latifa', which means gentle, merciful, and kind. She died in 2009 at the age of 75 and was posthumously bestowed the Medal of Independence of the Third Order by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for her work.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Relations with the UAE

According to the ambassador, Dyck was just one example of how Canadians have contributed to shaping the UAE.

"Even though we may seem like two very different countries, the core values of Canada and the UAE are strikingly similar," he said. "We invest in good governance, women play an important role in our advancement, and we believe in tolerance and inclusivity. Much like over 200 nationalities living in the UAE in harmony, Canada welcomes people from around the world to make it their home. We also build sustainable and resilient structures."

This year, the UAE and Canada celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. To commemorate this relationship, the Canadian mission is organising a treasure hunt, which has seen 150 people participate.

Making a lasting impression

Panday said Canadians were also involved in constructing several landmarks in the UAE. "For example, a Toronto-based architectural firm designed the Etihad Museum in Dubai. And it's actually quite an innovative design. The iconic Etisalat buildings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were also designed by a Canadian architect. A Canadian firm served as the architect of record during the construction of the Burj Khalifa, supervising the architecture and leading design coordination." In addition, several Candian brands have enjoyed long-term presence and success in the UAE. The Canadian Aviation Electronics flight simulation training centre has been in the country for over 30 years. The Emirates-CAE Flight Training (ECFT)- a joint venture between CAE and Emirates Airlines- has been training world-class pilots and maintenance technicians for decades. "Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee brand, has become very popular here," said Pandey. "We have also been exporting foodstuffs like canola, wheat and pulses into the UAE for decades." Diplomatic relationships between the UAE and Canada began in 1974, three years after the UAE was formed. Since then, bilateral ties and trade investments between the countries have gradually expanded. ALSO READ: 'We the UAE 2031' awareness campaign launched as country looks to students' role in shaping future 50 years in Dubai: The journey of an expat called 'Rado Mohammed'